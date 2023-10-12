On the Presidential Trail

By

Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence, right, speaks, next to AP National Politics Reporter Meg Kinnard, left, moderating, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, during an Associated Press 2024 GOP Presidential Candidates Conversations on National Security and Foreign Policy event, held in partnership with Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service, at Georgetown University in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON, DC – Earlier this week, Meg Kinnard, of Blythewood, moderated the first in a series of 2024 presidential campaign forums for the Associated Press at Georgetown University. Kinnard is a national politics reporter for the Associated Press.

“I think it’s such a smart idea to deal with each candidate one-on-one, because it allows for longer, more substantive answers without all of the theatrics that typically come along with traditional debate format,” Kinnard said.

As the 2024 U.S. Presidential election season gears up, Kinnard says she looks forward to seeing the parade of candidates through South Carolina.