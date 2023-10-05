Rock Around the Clock set for Oct. 6-7

By

WINNSBORO – It’s time to Rock Around the Clock in downtown Winnsboro this weekend, so put your dancin’ shoes on and enjoy two days of fun and entertainment.

The Festival kicks off at 8 p.m., Friday night Oct. 6, with the traditional Street Dance featuring the “The Hit Men” band from Lexington.

“It’s going to be a great night to come downtown, visit with friends and neighbors and have a good time, Fairfield Chamber Board Chair Dillon Pullen said.

“We’ll have The Hit Men on stage and dancing, dancing, dancing. It’s always a fun night.”

“We have 30 or so vendors lined up selling everything from jewelry to crafts and 10-12 of them will be food vendors,” Pullen said. “There’ll be something for everyone.”

The Saturday events start at 10 a.m. at the base of the clock showcasing live entertainment by local students throughout the morning on the main stage, with Don Prioleau DJ’ing.

A large children’s amusement area will feature bounce houses, face painting, carnival vendors, games, more food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, exhibition tents, and souvenir sales.

The afternoon will feature the Classic Car Show with great cars. The popular 50/50 raffles will begin at 11 a.m. on the south end of Congress Street and will culminate with the awarding of 40 trophies at 3 p.m.

Wilson Auto and other Fairfield businesses are sponsoring the event.

For information about the festival, call the Chamber office at 803-635-4242.