Rock Around the Clock was BIG!

By

WINNSBORO – It was one of the best attended Rock Around the Clock two-day crowds in recent memory. More than 2,000 attended – and maybe more – according to law enforcement estimates.

The event kicked off at 8 p.m. Friday night, and the crowd packed in early – sampling the food trucks, enjoying perfect fall weather, and dancing in the street all night long – all in the shadow of the town’s historic clock in the middle of downtown Winnsboro.

“The Hit Men” from Lexington were on stage from 8 – 11 p.m. Leading off the dancing in the street were Mike Good’s Carolina Country Dancers and the Bottom Basement Babes.

Saturday morning saw more music, more dancing, more venders – lots of entertainment, food, and friends. There were performances by the Fairfield School District school choir and dance teams as well as the Palmetto Groovers.

More than a 100 colorful antique and classic cars showed up to compete for prizes in Saturday’s Classic Car Show.

See photos from the event here.