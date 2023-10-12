By

Photos: PCASA/Facebook

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and Winnsboro Department of Public Safety teamed up to sponsor Walk a Mile in Their Shoes, a domestic violence awareness walk hosted by Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault.

Similar to the well-known “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes,” (where men walk in heels to raise awareness for domestic violence acts against women), the Fairfield County event was set up to include all genders and ages.

The event was held before Saturday’s Rock Around the Clock festivities.

Pictured above, the largest group winners, Elite Ladies of Fairfield County School District. Below left, Sheriff Will Montgomery; below right, WDPS Chief Kevin Lawrence.









