RIDGEWAY – From pig pickin’ to hog calling, last weekend’s Pig on the Ridge event was one for the books. Pictured below left, Tail Gater Hater with Chief Cook Phillip Miles took first place as Professional Cook Team and first place in Ribs.

Below right, professional cook team second place winner Sadie Beth Barbeque Co. with Chief Cook Gage Blue, right, and third place winner Casual Smokers with Chief Cook Jamie Mintz, left.

