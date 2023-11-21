Alvin King named inaugural SC Veteran of the Year

By

Gov. Henry McMaster, Sergeant Alvin King (Ret) and SCDVA Sec. Todd B. McCaffrey | Contributed

BLYTHEWOOD – Sergeant Alvin King, of Blythewood, has been named the inaugural South Carolina Veteran of the Year for 2022-2023 by the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA).

1SG King, a 20-year veteran of the United States Army, was selected by an Internal Selection Committee from among a total of four candidates who were honored as Veteran of the Quarter.

King is the founder of the nonprofit Range Fore Hope Foundation, which focuses on facilitating outdoor activities as a positive outlet for active duty service members, combat and disabled Veterans, and their dependents.

Alvin King

The foundation’s goal is to assist with overcoming the challenges associated with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other difficulties faced by veterans and their families.

King was honored for his achievements during two ceremonies.

On Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, King was recognized alongside other veterans during halftime of the annual “Salute the Troops” during the Carolina – Vanderbilt game.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, Governor Henry McMaster in conjunction with SCDVA Secretary Todd B. McCaffrey, convened a special press ceremony at the South Carolina State House to make a formal presentation to King.

A native of Brooklyn, NY, King, 47, is married and has two children. In addition to raising their own children, the Kings also raised his younger brother from the age of eight.

After King retired from the Army in 2018, he frequently found himself playing golf.

“I’d been thinking of doing something after retirement that involved giving back to the military,” King said. That something turned out to be King Fore a Day, a charity tournament under the Range Fore Hope umbrella that anyone can participate in. The revenue from the tournament is donated to veteran based initiatives in the Midlands. King’s first King Fore a Day tournament raised $800, which he donated to Hidden Wounds.

Today, King’s Range Fore Hope foundation supports three tournaments annually – Fairways to Freedom, King Fore a Day, and the Palmetto State Adaptive Golf tournament. Fairways to Freedom is held each spring and raises about $12,000 to offset the cost of 6 months of golf lessons that are available to but not limited to active duty, retired, combat and disabled veterans and their family members. The fall tournament, King Fore a Day, raises about the same amount of money that goes to supporting the foundation’s basic and ongoing expenses.

Range Fore Hope foundation also provides funding for the Palmetto State Adaptive tournament which provides all military personnel – active, retired and disabled and their family members – who suffer from physical, cognitive or sensory impairments with the needed resources to play and enjoy the game of golf. The inaugural Palmetto State Adaptive tournament was held Sept 31 – Oct. 2 at the Columbia Country Club.

“The participation of the golfers in the Palmetto State Adaptive tournament was so inspiring to the personnel at Columbia Country Club that they have invited us to return next year,” King said.

“The good thing for us is we’ve established our base line and identity,” he said. “From the community aspect, anyone can join in the two annual tournaments. The revenue from those tournaments provides funding for the six months of weekly golf lessons for all military active and retired personnel and the adaptive tournament for those with physical, cognitive or sensory impairments.

“At the end of the day, our mission is to provide benefits to veterans,” he said. “Our tournaments, with the help of the community, do that.”

For more information about Range Fore Hope Foundation, go to https://rangeforehope.org/.