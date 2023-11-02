Big Wateree Creek bridge to be closed for repair

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The SC Department of Transportation awarded a contract for repairs to the bridge over Big Wateree Creek on US Hwy 21 in Fairfield County.

According to a release from Fairfield County, the planned date to start construction is Nov. 27, 2023. The estimated duration of closure is 21 days. Timelines could change depending on any issues that may arise during the development of this project.

The road will be closed at the bridge site and traffic will be detoured. The detour route will utilize SC 200, I-77, SC 34 and Coleman Highway (US Hwy 21 Con). The net detour length is approximately 28.6 miles.