Blythewood Ducks Unlimited Banquet set for Nov. 16

November 9, 2023 By Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – The Ducks Unlimited Fall Banquet and Pre-Event Raffle is Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Doko Manor (100 Alvina Hagood Circle) in Blythewood. Tickets include event, open bar and dinner. There will also be $50 multiple gun raffles. The dinner will be catered by Doko Smoke.

Both live and silent auctions will raise money for wetlands and waterfowl conservation.

Must be 21 and a South Carolina resident to purchase a raffle ticket. Gun winners must be able to pass all background checks required.

