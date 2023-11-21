Blythewood mayor, council members take office Nov. 28

By

BLYTHEWOOD – A new mayor and two council members will be sworn into office Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m., at the Manor. The meeting was moved from the regular Monday night meeting to accommodate Thanksgiving travelers.

The meeting will convene with the previous council seated. The newly elected members will then be sworn in and take their seats to finish conducting the meeting.

Mayor-elect Sloan Jarvis Griffin, III will take the oath of mayor. Councilman Donald Brock will be re-seated for a second term on council, and newcomer Andrea Fripp will be sworn in as the council’s only female member.

The mayor and council members will serve four-year terms.

Town Clerk Sharon Durst said a reception featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres will be held following the meeting for members of the community to meet and greet the council members and mayor.