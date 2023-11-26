Blythewood tree lighting set for Nov. 26

By

UPDATE: The Voice has been unable to verify with any town officials, but according to the Town’s Facebook page, the Blythewood Tree Lighting has been moved to the Manor tonight because of the chance of rain. It will still be held at 5 p.m.

BLYTHEWOOD – The annual Blythewood tree lighting is set for Sunday, Nov. 26, at 5 p.m.

Ron Perryman will give the invocation, and Jeannie and Vance Sharpe and the Bethel-Hanberry choir will perform a selection of holiday songs.

Freeway Music students will provide gathering music, followed by a welcome from Mayor-elect Sloan Griffin.

The descendants of one of Blythewood’s founding families, the McLean family, will collectively light the tree this year. A second ‘town’ tree across the street will also be lit at the same time.

Following the lighting of the trees, there will be hot chocolate, apple cider, and cookies.

Santa will be arriving about that time to visit with the children, so get your camera out! Post-ceremony music will be provided by Freeway Music students.

The tree lighting ceremony will be held at town hall at 171 Langford Road.