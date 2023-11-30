BMS admin named top middle school principal

By

Karis Mazyck, pictured center, receives her SCASA award. | Contributed

COLUMBIA –The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) named Blythewood Middle School principal Karis Mazyck Middle School Principal of the Year.

Mazyck

Promoting an inclusive and supportive school environment, Mazyck has kept Blythewood Middle School on the National School to Watch list since 2014, earning redesignations three times during her tenure as principal.

“This recognition is not only mine to claim,” Mazyck said, “but rather it is a testament to the unwavering support of my school district, the dedication of my entire faculty and staff, and most especially, my Administrative Leadership Team. I am inspired each day by their support and dedication as we work to provide a nurturing environment for our students.”

In 2019, Mrs. Mazyck was a finalist for the state Principal of the Year Award and in 2010 she was named the South Carolina Assistant Principal of the Year. She has served on the board of directors for the South Carolina Association of Middle Level Educators.

Mazyck holds a Bachelor of Science in biology, a Master of Public Health in health promotion and education, and a Master of Education in educational leadership and policies from the University of South Carolina.