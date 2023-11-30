Bridge at Lake Wateree renamed for Jerry Nealy

By

Holding the gift signs are left to right: Joshua Nealy, Dewana Nealy and Sarah Nealy Blanks | Contributed

LAKE WATEREE – Jerry and Dewana Nealy grew up visiting Lake Wateree. When they were married, they dreamed about living there. They realized that dream in 2002 when they moved to the lake. But they didn’t just live at the lake, they became an integral part of the lake community.

From the beginning, Jerry Nealy was an advocate for his community. The couple became active members of Lake Wateree Baptist Church where Jerry served on various committees and in the choir. He was also active in the Wateree Home Owners Association, serving as chairperson for many years.

Neighbors say Jerry was the mover and shaker in the investigation of a severe sedimentation problem affecting Wateree Creek starting in 2013 and continuing to the present.

Jerry also served in the Dutchman Creek Volunteer Fire Department where he served as Fire Chief before becoming ill with Gleo Blastoma, a rare form of cancer.

According to his friends and family, as Jerry fought his disease bravely for five and a half years he still remained engaged in his church and community work, serving and giving of his time, always at the ready with lake information for residents and visitors alike.

Friends say Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and bird watching, and that he also enjoyed (and spoiled) his river dogs Maisy, Daisy and Dabo.

When Jerry died at the age of 68, in April, 2022, his neighbors felt a void and wanted to fill that void with good memories of what Jerry had done for their community. They also wanted to have a symbol for those good memories of Jerry’s good works.

Even before his death, members of the Board of Lake Wateree Association began working in 2019 toward having the Wateree Creek bridge renamed for Jerry. They brought the request to Senator Mike Fanning, and the legislation was approved and the Association was notified in late July, 2023.

On Friday, Nov. 17, Jerry’s friends and neighbors gathered on the bridge for a dedication ceremony to officially rename it the Neely Bridge.