Celebrating veterans

By

Quilts of Valor were presented to five veterans during the Nov. 4 Veterans’ Day Ceremony in Doko Meadows Park. They are, from left, Army veterans Stephen Ray Smith, Coley Richardson, Mike McMaster, Willie Grate, and Marine veteran Gene Belk.

BLYTHEWOOD – The annual Blythewood Veterans Day Celebration opened with a welcome from Master of Ceremonies Malcolm Gordge, president of the Blythewood Historical Society & Museum. The celebration, which lasted from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, featured Lt. Col. David Brice as guest speaker.

Five veterans from Fairfield County and Blythewood were honored for their service by being wrapped in Quilts of Valor by Jean Hurlbert, Robin Lupia, Cynthia Bundrick and Nancy Shubnell.

Quilts of Valor were presented to five veterans during the Nov. 4 Veterans’ Day Ceremony in Doko Meadows Park. They are Army veterans Stephen Ray Smith, Coley Richardson, Mike McMaster, Willie Grate, and Marine veteran Gene Belk.

Lt. Col. Keith Bailey (Ret.), former Blythewood mayor, led those attending in the Pledge of Allegiance and recognized members of the five branches of the military. Salome Gajadhar led the singing of the National Anthem.

Malcolm Gordge

Roddy Egester

Lt. Col. David Brice





B-HE music teacher Sandra Portee led the Bethel-Hanberry chorus in several patriotic songs