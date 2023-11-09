Chamber cuts ribbon on Primerica office

By

Primerica Financial Services is located at 108 S. Congress St. | Belva Bush Belton

WINNSBORO – Ridgeway native Latishia Brown Robertson has announced the opening of her new Primerica office in downtown Winnsboro, with a ribbon cutting on Monday, Nov. 6.

“We are excited to welcome Primerica Financial Services to Historic Downtown Winnsboro. It’s always a great day when we welcome another small business to Winnsboro,” Fairfield County Chamber president Dillon Pullen said. “And we look forward to watching Ms. Brown Robertson‘s business grow.”

Brown Robertson has worked in the Columbia Primerica office for 14 years and was promoted to regional vice president of the company in 2010, during the pandemic. Brown Robertson’s office is the first Primerica office in Fairfield County.

After graduating from Fairfield Central High School, Brown Robertson left her hometown to serve in the United States Navy for 11 years. She started her career with Primerica after being honorably discharged from the Navy.

Primerica is the largest independent financial services marketing organization in North America. Brown Robertson’s office is located at 108 S. Congress Street (former office of Debbie Lewis Realty.)

Brown Robertson says her goal is to develop additional business owners in the Fairfield County communities.

“The Town is always interested in redevelopment in our historic corridor, and we are very glad to have Primerica here as a new business in our downtown,” said Winnsboro Town Manager Jason Taylor. “We want to make sure all those buildings have vibrant and thriving businesses in them, and we certainly wish Ms. Brown Robertson and Primerica well.”

“Fairfield County has shown me so much love over these 14 years, while I was in the Columbia office,” Brown Robertson said. “Without GOD, my family & the residents of Fairfield County, none of this would’ve been possible.”