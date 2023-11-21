Christmas comes to Fairfield this weekend

By

WINNSBORO – The first Christmas parade of the season in the Winnsboro/Ridgeway/Blythewood communities will be held in downtown Winnsboro this Sunday, Nov. 26, on Congress Street. The theme will be Merry and Bright.

Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President Dillon Pullen said about 75 entries have signed up so far.

“This is going to be one of our biggest Christmas parades,” Pullen said, “so I’m hoping a lot of our residents will come and see it.”

Crossroads band will entertain as the crowd gathers for the parade, which will begin at 5 p.m. After the parade will be music and the annual town Christmas tree lighting held in front of the clock.

Following the tree lighting, children can visit with Santa underneath the clock.

Those who would like to participate in the parade can still do so by contacting the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce at 803-635-4242 or email [email protected] for a registration form.

To participate, entries must be decorated for the holiday, Pullen said. Prizes will be awarded for several categories of best entries.

Some stores and restaurants will be open late for holiday shopping. To sign up for the parade or for more information email [email protected].

Ridgeway Parade

Lights on the Ridge will kick off the holidays in Ridgeway on Friday, Dec. 1. The festivities will be held at the Century House (170 S. Dogwood Ave.) from 5 – 7:30 p.m., with the Geiger Elementary School choir singing Christmas carols. Santa will arrive in a horse drawn carriage to light the town’s Christmas Tree.

Following the tree lighting, there will be free horse-drawn carriage rides through downtown. Some shops and restaurants will be open and there will be a holiday open house at the Ridgeway Marketplace (110 S. Palmer Street) from 6 – 9 p.m.

Plan for a full day of shopping and dining on Saturday, Dec. 2, as Ridgeway celebrates Shop Small Saturday.

The three days of Christmas celebration and shopping will culminate on Sunday, Dec. 3, with the town Christmas Parade which will be begin at 4 p.m. This year’s theme will be JOY.

Holiday Market

The Holiday Market, sponsored by the Fairfield Farmers and Artisans Market, had its best day ever last Saturday and will be back this weekend for Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 25.

“We’ll have 30 + vendors with some really great items for gift-giving for everyone on your list,” said market manager Jamie Vain.

The market, located at 117 E. Washington St. behind the town clock, will be open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., and will feature free popcorn and hot coffee for shoppers and lookers.