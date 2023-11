By

Immediate results of the Blythewood Town Council and Mayoral Election

Mayor

Sloan Griffin, III – 562 votes

Bryan Franklin – 245 votes

Write-In – 5

Town Council

Andrea Fripp – 545 votes

Donald Brock – 316 votes

Patricia Hovis – 296 votes

Eddie Baughman – 264 votes

Write-In – 9

A more detailed story will follow.