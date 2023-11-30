Fairfield Museum’s Holiday Open House set for Dec. 3

By

Susan Maclane and Betty Harden serve refreshments at a previous Open House.

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Museum will host its 26th annual Holiday Open House from 3-5 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 3.

The museum will be decorated with traditional live holiday greenery by members of the town’s three garden clubs – Anemone Garden Club, Town & Country Gardeners, and Winnsboro Garden Club.

Entertainment will include Rev. Brian Adams playing the melodeon (a pump organ) and the museum’s 1854 square piano; Jim Graddick with fiddle and friends; the Carolina Blue Grass band; and several of Laurens Livings’ piano students.

The museum’s traditional holiday refreshment feast will be served in the museum’s elegant dining room, and will include dishes prepared by members of the Fairfield County Historical Society and the Fairfield County Genealogical Society.

The museum is located at 231 S. Congress Street in downtown Winnsboro.