Fairfield sheriff reports human skull found off Hwy 215 S.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – A human skull was found off Highway 215 S. about 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 30, according to Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery.

“ A logging crew working in the area called our dispatcher about 3 p.m. to report they had come across a skull,” Montgomery said.

“Our deputies were on scene shortly after the call came in, and they reported the skull to the Fairfield Coroner’s office,” Montgomery said. “There were no other related items or bones found in the area where the skull was found, and the skull appears to have been there for a long time.

“We have no more information about this at this time,” Montgomery said. “Our office along with the Coroner’s office will be investigating, but right now we don’t know more than that it is a human skull.”

