Fatal crash on Greenbrier-Mossydale Road

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – A fatal crash occurred at about 8:21 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 25, on Greenbrier-Mossydale Road near Paper Road, about seven miles south of Winnsboro, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

The crash involved one vehicle, a 1996 Buick Seda that was traveling south on Greenbrier-Mossydale Road. The car crossed center line, traveled off the roadway to the left, and struck several trees.

The driver, the only passenger in the car, died at the scene. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.

The crash is being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.

This story will be updated as more information is available.