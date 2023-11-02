Honoring History

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Fairfield County Historical Society and the Fairfield County Museum celebrated Winnsboro’s patriots of the American Revolutionary War on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The day-long event included a grave marking ceremony at 10 a.m. off Hwy 34, and a re-enactment of an American Revolution encampment – complete with canon fire – behind the Fairfield County Museum at 2 p.m.

Irish immigrant Capt. Robert and Elizabeth Ellison, Major Henry Moore, and Samuel Weldon were honored as their descendants placed engraved granite markers on their graves.

The grave-marking ceremony honored four of Fairfield’s American Patriots buried on wooded property owned by Spencer McMaster, a 300-year-old cemetery site in the former ‘Winnsborough’ community.

The re-enactment was held in the back yard of the Fairfield County Museum, where visitors learned what the war was like for those who served in the camps and those who fought on the battlefields.

The day’s events were the first of what will be several Fairfield celebrations that will culminate in 2026 in the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Families descended from the four Fairfield County patriots.





Property owner Spencer McMaster



