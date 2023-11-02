Living a piece of history

By

Photo: James McManus

JENKINSVILLE – The Old Brick Church, formerly known as Ebenezer Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, is considered the birthplace of the ARP Church in South Carolina. Every three years on the last Sunday in October, an ARP worship service is held at the church.

Pictured below left, a letter from a Union soldier apologizes for ripping out boards to construct a bridge during the Civil War. A plaque at right displays the contents of the nearly illegible letter. The church is located at 11235 Highway 213 in Jenkinsville.