WINNSBORO – The rain that fell during Winnsboro’s Christmas parade on Sunday didn’t dampen the spirits of those who participated or those who attended.

Approximately 80 entries passed by the Town Clock as they were announced and cheered on by the crowd.

Above, Element Electronics, whose float featured a TV playing ‘Home Alone’, was named Best Themed entry.

CROSSover band entertained before the parade.

Parade MC Justin Simpson

Richard Winn Academy Royalty

Midlands STEM Charter School

Best Float Awardees Because of Roscoe and Fairfield County Animal Shelter

Parade Grand Marshal

Dr. J.R. Green

Primerica & One Accord Ministries of Grace

Fairfield Farmers & Artisans Market

ATOM Rail



Instead of arriving atop Winnsboro’s fire truck as he typically does, Santa closed out the parade from the passenger seat.