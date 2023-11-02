Pig on the Ridge set for Friday & Saturday

By

RIDGEWAY – The first weekend in November means the Pig is on the Ridge in Ridgeway.

Friday night’s “No Pigs allowed” runs from 6 – 10:30 p.m. with activities for kids, craft sales, a street party, and while there are “no pig’s allowed” on Friday night, there will be delicious and different non-pork cuisine for sale as well as other food vendors to select from.

Saturday kicks off with the BBQ judging contest at 9 a.m., lots of street vendors, and outstanding classic and antique cars on display from 9:30 a.m. till 12:30 p.m., a hog-calling contest at 12:30 p.m. and the fun lasts until 1 p m. That’s when the cruise-by crawls along Dogwood Ave., past the reviewing stand where Town Councilman and standup comic Don Prioleau will entertain as he introduces and comments on the passing vehicles.

With sunny skies and fall temps in the 70’s, it should be the perfect weekend for holiday shopping at vendor booths or at the stocked-for-Christmas shops along Palmer Street.

The Pig on the Ridge is manned by Ridgeway volunteers who give hundreds of hours of their time throughout the year to make the festival enjoyable for the thousands of barbecue lovers and shoppers who attend every year.

“It will be the third year for our new, younger steering committee to run the festival,” said Rufus Jones, one of the original four steering committee members. “We’re still here to help,” he said of the members of the former steering committee, “but the younger ones are doing a great job and with pit master Tony Crout heading up the barbecue cookers, it’s going to be lots of fun with plenty of good food and shopping,” Jones said. “So don’t miss the great fun at Pig on the Ridge this Friday and Saturday.”