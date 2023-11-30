ROI Fitness Center opens in Winnsboro

By

ROI is located at 721 US Hwy 321, Suite 3 in the shopping center formerly anchored by Walmart. | Contributed

WINNSBORO – There’s a new fitness gym in town. ROI Fitness Gym opened with a Nov. 10 ribbon cutting hosted by the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce.

Zach and Kristina Houston own and operate the gym, located at 721 US Hwy 321, Suite 3 in the shopping center formerly anchored by Walmart.

The new gym is open 24/7 to its members, with a variety of membership packages.

“We offer monthly memberships as well as annual contracts,” Zach Houston said. “We also offer a discounted Hero Membership for veterans, first responders, nurses, teachers and anyone who is 62 and over for $30 month with a one-year contract.”

Standard Membership is $35/month/person with a one-year contract; spouse or kids in same household $30/month with one-year contract or $45/month with no contract.

A one-year contract is $365 (cash) when paid in full. The enrollment fee is $50.

Office hours are Monday – Thursday 4 – 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Members have access to a variety of cardiovascular workout machines, CYBEX machine-based workouts, treadmills, step and other machines.

For more information, visit ROI Fitness Winnsboro SC on Facebook or email [email protected]