Veterans Day ceremony set for Nov. 4

BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood Historical Society & Museum will host its 8th annual Veterans Day Celebration at Doko Meadows Park, 171 Langford Road on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Exhibits will be on display from the SC State Military Museum, the Blue Star Mothers’ Table, the Big Red Barn, American Heritage Foundation Military vehicles, Purple Heart Town, Patriot Guard Rider, a helicopter from Celebrate Freedom Foundation, the AMVETS, and VFW posts, the American Legion Post 90, the Fighting Fourth Living History Groups, miniature Military scenes by Mike Child, the viewing of the future Combat Veteran Memorial Monument, several food vendors and more.

The Veterans Day program will start at 1 p.m. with a color guard. Also included in the program will be Lt. Col. (Ret) David Brice, Mayor Bryan Franklin, a Quilt of Valor presentation to five veterans, the Bethel-Hanberry chorus, Blythewood singers, Vance and Jeannie Sharpe, and former Mayor Keith Bailey who will recognize the five branches of the Military in the audience.

The program will end with Vance and Jeannie Sharpe singing “God Bless America” along with the Bethel-Hanberry chorus and the community in honor veterans.

The free family event is supported by the Town of Blythewood.

For information call 803-333-8133 or email [email protected].