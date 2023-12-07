Blythewood Christkindl, parade set for this weekend

By

BLYTHEWOOD – For the second year, the Blythewood Christmas Parade is pairing up with Christkindl, a Christmas shopping experience in Doko Meadows Park, for an over-the-top holiday weekend.

The Christkindl marketplace will include a live nativity scene, live seasonal music, arts, crafts, food trucks, Christmas gifts, gluhwein and beverages and, of course, Santa Land.

The market will be open for shopping and food Friday, Dec. 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Christmas Parade

With more than 90 entries this year, there should be something for everyone at the annual Blythewood Christmas Parade on Sunday, from 2 – 4 p.m. in downtown Blythewood.

A new parade route will enter town from Oak Hurst Road, turning south on Highway 21 (Main Street), turning right on McNulty Road, left on to Boney Road, left on to Blythewood Road, left on to Highway 21 (Main Street), right on Langford Road, left into Doko Park, thru the Christkindl marketplace.

The weather is looking parade-crisp, so plan now to bring the kids, lawn chairs and/or a blanket and prepare to enjoy.