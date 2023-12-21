Blythewood Town Council allocates $49,878 SAT funds to two organizations

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood town council voted Monday night to split its 30 percent ($49,878) State Accommodations Tax (SAT) Funds allocation for FY2024, between Experience Columbia SC and Lake Murray Country.

At the September 20 meeting, council voted to grant $15,300 of the 30 percent SAT funds for FY2024 to each of three qualifying organizations: Experience Columbia SC, Lake Murray Country, and the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce. This left an additional $3,978 to be allocated to pay for the Visitors Guide, which is distributed by the Chamber of Commerce.

Since that vote, Experience Columbia SC and Lake Murray Country have provided proposals for how to spend the funds allocated to them. However, the Chamber of Commerce has since declined its third of the funds and also stated that no additional funds are needed for the Visitors Guide during FY2024.

That left $19,278 unallocated. Staff recommended splitting the $19,278 equally between Experience Columbia SC and Lake Murray Country, giving each $24, 937.

Council voted unanimously to make those allocations.

Also, the SAT committee is required by SC law to approve the allocations of these funds. This will ideally occur this week or in January, 2024.