BW Council names Smith to Planning Commission

BLYTHEWOOD – During the Dec. 18, 2023, town council meeting, Travis C. Smith was named to the Town’s planning commission.

Smith, who lives in Cobblestone, is a principal partner with Opulence, A Financial Service Group, LLC. He was previously a registered representative with New York Life Insurance/New York Life Securities, LLC., and before that, he served as a business analyst/program manager with Koyo Bearings where he was employed for seven years.

Smith received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in banking and finance from Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C. He also holds a Master of Science in International Marketing from Strayer University in Greenville, S.C.

Smith is a native of Greenville where he was recognized as an Upstate Black History Maker. He said he actively participates in United Way, the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Golf Tournament, March of Dimes, and donates to the Blood Connection.

With exposure in a number of areas and an understanding of a lot of things in corporate America and finance management, Smith said he looks forward to serving on the Town of Blythewood planning commission.

“I think I’ll be able to serve in this capacity, and I’m happy to volunteer for a seat on the planning commission,” Smith said.