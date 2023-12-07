Eagles open region with wins

By

WINNSBORO – Richard Winn’s girls’ basketball team dove in head first with a region game to open their season on Tuesday.

The Eagle girls took a dominant win over Newberry Academy with a 43-10 final.

Richard Winn led 12-2 after a quarter of play, but stalled offensively in the second. They held a 19-3 lead at the half. The Eagles found their footing again in the third, putting up 15 points and holding Newberry again to only one.

Meagan Brigman led the Eagle offense with 11 points. Delaney Young chipped in nine points and tallied 10 rebounds, four assists, four blocked shots and three steals. Sophomore Abby Lewis had eight points, eight rebounds, five steals, two assists and a blocked shot. Brinson Baker had eight points, three assists and a steal. Brigman tallied five rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist.

With only one game under their belts, Richard Winn’s boys steadied their footing with their new squad. Return only two of last year’s starting five, they took a low-scoring win 45-17 over their region foes.

The Eagles led 11-6 after the first quarter and extended it to a 10-point lead by half. Newberry outscored Richard Winn in the third to close the lead to nine, but the Eagles put up 10 in the fourth and allowed only one Newberry point.

Sophomore Bennett Nicholson led the Eagle offense with 10 points. Miller Stuck had a team-high eight rebounds.

Both Eagle teams will host Cambridge on Friday for another region contest. They’ll break from conference play for a home game against Holly Hill on Dec. 11 Girls tip offs are set for 6 p.m.; the boys will follow.

Girls

RW – 12-7-15-7 – 43

NA – 2-1-1-6 – 10

RW: Brigman 11. Young 9. Lewis 8. Baker 8. Thompson 3. Caulder 2. Autry 2.

Boys

RW – 11-6-8-10 – 35

NA – 6-1-9-1 – 17

RW: Nicholson 10. Steward 6. Spires 5. C. Bonds 5. Stuck 4. Wood 2. Tyndall 1. Smith 1. Autry 1.