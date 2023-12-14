Enter The Voice’s U Pick ‘Em contest for a chance at $200

By

BLYTHEWOOD/FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Need a little extra cash to pay off some of those Christmas bills that are adding up? You might want to enter The Voice’s annual College Bowl U Pick ‘Em contest that can be found on the back page of The Voice’s Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 issues.

Two-time winner of the contest, Jimmy Ray Douglas of Winnsboro, will present two $100 dollar bills to the winner of the contest after the Jan. 8 National Championship game.

How to Enter

Clip the green box out of The Voice’s U Pick ‘Em page and list the team you think will win each bowl game (each number corresponds to a bowl game, numbered on the sides of the page).

Mail your picks to The Voice at PO Box 675, Blythewood, SC 29016.

The Rules

The person with the most correct bowl winner choices will be crowned the U Pick ‘Em Champ for 2023. Don’t forget to fill out the tie-breaker, which could be the difference between winning $200 or $0.

Photocopies of the entry form will not be accepted. The Voice will count only one entry per person; all mailed entries must be postmarked by midnight Tuesday, Dec. 26.

In the event that a bowl game included in the contest is cancelled, that game will be dropped from the contest.