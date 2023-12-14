Fatal crash near Jenkinsville

By

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a motor vehicle accident that occurred in the morning hours of Dec. 11, 2023, according to Chris Hill, Fairfield County Coroner.

According to Hill, 23 year old Bryson Burgess, of Lexington, SC, was the driver of a vehicle that was traveling on Old Jenkinsville Rd. when he went through a stop sign at Hwy 213.

The vehicle Mr. Burgess was driving was struck in the driver’s door by a pick-up truck traveling on 213 towards Hwy 215. Mr. Burgess and his passenger were transported to Prisma Health Richland Memorial where Mr. Burgess succumbed to his injuries.

The incident remains an active investigation by Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.