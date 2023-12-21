Holiday Help

By

BLYTHEWOOD – From school and neighborhood food drives to help sorting canned goods, Christian Assistance Bridge (CAB) has felt an outpouring of community support through the holiday season.

Pictured above, Blythewood High School’s JROTC spent Saturday morning sorting cans at CAB. Below, the Ladies of Longcreek collected meal boxes for over 30 families in need. Carolina Adventure World and Muller Road Middle School also held canned food drives to benefit CAB during December. Blythewood Middle held a food drive for CAB in November.

According to a Facebook post from CAB, over 137,154 pounds of food have been donated this year, as of Dec. 11.