Local nonprofit helps build church in Africa

Shown above are Alexis Milling Taylor, HR Manager China Jushi USA; Carol Williams; Bishop Jeffrey Williams of Jesus Christ’s Church in Winnsboro; Dr. Luella Redfern, CEO of City Light Ecumenical Church; Sgt Selena Williams, Richland County Sheriff’s Dept; and Tabitha Williams, Fairfield Family Dentistry. | Contributed

WINNSBORO – Bishop Jeffery Williams of Jesus Christ’s Church in Winnsboro presented a $5,000 check to Dr. Luella Redfern of City Lights on Monday. The donation was made on behalf of the Visions Outreach Missions, a non-profit arm of the church, toward the construction of a multipurpose building in Burgandi Totoro, Uganda.

“City Lights, out of Columbia, builds churches and schools in areas around the world, and Visions Outreach Missions helps fund that construction,” Williams said.” The building we are donating to will be 40 ft. x 40 ft., and will cost a total of about $17,000, and we hope to contribute more to help reach that total. It will be the only building like it in the village.”

Redfern is currently overseeing the project in Uganda.

The building will serve the village in several ways – primarily as a church building, also as a school and a medical facility where vaccinations and medications can be distributed.

Williams, who also serves as chaplain for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, said the Visions Outreach Missions has also donated to the construction of other facilities in Africa, including a 10-square-block school in Chatumbelio in Kenya.

Donations are tax deductible and can be sent to Visions Outreach Missions, P. O. Box 104, Winnsboro, 29016.