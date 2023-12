By

Photo: Barbara Ball

Cruising along in a Blythewood Food Lion shopping cart, Ariah and Ahonna Linn of Winnsboro were more than a little surprised to look up and see The Grinch and a Gingerbread Man welcoming them to the store. With waves all around, the sisters were mesmerized by the Christmas twosome until their grandparents decided it was time to roll on down the aisle and shop for groceries.