Pugh awards $20K to BHS&M

Richland County Councilman Derrek Pugh, center, presents a $20K check to the Blythewood Historical Society President Malcolm Gordge. Others in the photo are BHS&M members Teresa McFadden (Vice President) Martha McCoy, Bob Wood, Roddy Egister and Jim McLean.

BLYTHEWOOD – When a much needed Richland County H-Tax (Hospitality-Tax) grant did not come through for the Blythewood Historical Society and Museum (BHS&M) this year, one of Blythewood’s three representatives on Richland County Council, Derrek Pugh, stepped in with the needed funds.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, Pugh presented a $20,000 check to the Society. As a member of council, Pugh has a discretionary account that is funded from the county’s H-Tax revenue. He can use those funds as he sees fit for qualifying non-profits in the county.

“When I learned that the Historical Society was not awarded the grant they applied for, I wanted to help out,” Pugh said. “This money is designated to be spent to promote tourism in Richland County, and the Historical Society does that in a number of ways – they sponsor the town’s Veterans’ Day event, the annual Black History event, the town’s walking tour and many other events that bring tourists to the town.”

According to the Society’s webpage, it is dedicated to the protection, nurturing, and support of the historical and cultural heritage of Blythewood.