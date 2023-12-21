Sandy Level Baptist Church honors Wreaths Across America Day

By

Photo: Contributed

BLYTHEWOOD – On Dec.16, the Sandy Level Baptist Church was one of more than 4000 cemeteries in all 50 states, at sea, and abroad that participated in the National Wreaths Across America Day.

Millions of Americans placed wreaths on the graves of veterans spanning from the American Revolution to the current conflict on Wreaths Across America (WAA) Day. The mission of Wreaths Across America is to “Remember, Honor, and Teach.”

Boxes of wreaths were delivered to Sandy Level with the following message from Karen Worcester, Executive Director of Wreaths Across America: “A person dies twice. The first time when life leaves their body, and the second time, when their name is spoken for the last time. Today, as you place wreaths, we ask you to say each name out loud.”