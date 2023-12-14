Stained glass window walking tour set for Dec. 17

By

Bethel ARP Church | Photos: Martha Ladd

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce and several churches in the community are sponsoring a walking tour of the stained glass windows of five churches in downtown Winnsboro.

There will be five staggered 30-45 minute tours of the windows on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. Tour participants are reminded to wear comfortable shoes and to dress for the weather.

Each tour will accommodate from 20 to 25 walkers.

Churches on the tour include these five Winnsboro Churches:

Bethel ARP Church – 101 North Zion St. First United Methodist Church – 109 West College St. Sion Presbyterian Church – 116 West Washington St. Washington Street Baptist Church – 101 South Vanderhorst St. St. John’s Episcopal Church – 301 West Liberty St.

St. John’s Episcopal Church will be the final stop on the tour.

Community fellowship and animal welfare are the target beneficiaries of the event. Cash donations for the tour and the donations of luminaries are greatly appreciated and will go to support Because of Roscoe’s spay/neuter (SNIP) program.

A matching donation of $5,000 is being generously offered by a Fairfield County resident. Donation boxes are available on site at the Bethel ARP church.

Luminaries are available for purchase from any merchant shop along Congress.

For information about the tour, email: [email protected]. To purchase luminaries from the Historic Winnsboro Downtown Merchants, call 803-519-6065.

While the tour is free, registration is required.