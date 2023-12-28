Stidham retires as Director of Voter Registration & Elections

By

Deputy Director Jackie Beaver Promoted to Top Job

WINNSBORO – The Director of Fairfield County Voter Registration and Elections, Debby Stidham, has announced her retirement effective Dec. 31, 2023.

Stidham

Stidham has been with Fairfield County since 1999. She started as an appointee by the Fairfield County Legislative Delegation. In 2002, she was promoted to Clerk. In 2005, she was promoted to Deputy Director of Voter Registration and Elections. In 2006, Stidham was promoted to Director by the Voter Registration and Elections Board.

Stidham said she had one goal when she took over in 2006, “The goal of maintaining the integrity of this office. Each director and board before me set that precedence and I was proud to continue in their footsteps.”

Ask how she plans to spend her retirement, Stidham said, “My main goal is to enjoy every moment of this precious life we have been given.”

Beaver

The Fairfield County Voter Registration and Elections Board also announced they have appointed Jackie Beaver to replace Stidham as the new Director, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Beaver has been with the department and currently serves as Deputy Director.

Beaver said her commitment is to continue the standard of excellence set by Stidham and her staff.

“My number one priority is to maintain the integrity and respect of this office, this position and that of democracy as a whole,” Beaver said.