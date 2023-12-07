There’s Nothing Ho (Ho) Hum about PTP’s Christmas Special

By

A disconsolate Santa Claus (Shane Moody) is set straight by the Queen Mother (Andi Phipps) during a scene from “Santa’s Telethon”. Christmas is in danger of being foreclosed on. Will Santa and family be able to save it? | Photo: Brian Garner

WINNSBORO – You’ve seen it before. A Christmas variety show at the Pine Tree Playhouse in Winnsboro. But this performance of the variety show, named “Santa’s Telethon”, which one reviewer called a mix between a Jerry Lewis Telethon and an Andy Williams Christmas Special, is neither of those things, but something wonderful all the same.

Director Shane Moody (who literally takes on the “mantle” of Santa Claus) has assembled a diverse and talented cast, who each perform in their own way Christmas classics past and future. Expect to hear favorites like “Jingle Bell Rock” and “The 12 Days of Christmas” (performed in a hilarious fashion by reigning PTP Queen Mother Andi Phipps and Lady-in-Waiting Teresa Reed) as well as some more contemporary Christmas songs. There are also live performances on guitar and keyboard, featuring some talented performers with powerful voices.

While enjoying the music, keep your eyes open for a classic comedy sketch in the middle of the show.

Like a big bow and colorful wrapping paper, this whole Christmas present of a variety show is all wrapped up around the story of the newest Santa Claus to sit on the Snowy Throne, his Royal Family, a desperate telethon to raise money and keep Santa’s Workshop from falling into the hands of a greedy corporate tycoon and the story of a little girl’s wish.

The show is Assistant Directed by Samantha Scott and hosted by Moody, Rachel Sellers (Week One), Becky Koeller (Week Two), and Andi Phipps.

“Santa’s Telethon,” the latest gift from the Pine Tree Players to their audience, continues this week with performances on Dec. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person. Tickets are available at the door or by visiting pinetreeplayhouse.com.