Town thanks employees with Christmas party

The Energy Band featuring Kayla Joy | Photos: Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – The Town’s annual employee Christmas party, held at The Farm as in past years, was attended by employees as well as the members of the Town’s boards and commissions and their spouses.

House Rep. Annie McDaniel, who represents a portion of Blythewood 29016 was also in attendance as well as other representatives including County Councilwoman Gretchen Barron.

The band Energy, featuring singer Kayla Joy, entertained.

Bessie’s Sweet Delights catered the dinner and Mayor Sloan Griffin’s 3-year-old son drew the raffle tickets for the door prizes.

Councilman Donald Brock, County Councilwoman Gretchen Barron, Mayor Sloan Griffin, Tristen and Tenille Griffin, and House Rep. Annie McDaniel

Assistant Town Admin Daniel Stines and Mayor Sloan Griffin

House Rep. Ivory Thigpen and his wife

Singer Cam Wess and friend

Malcolm Gordge, president of BHS&M, and his wife Emily; Margaret Kelly and Teresa McFadden

Pianist





Michaela & Michael Barno, former Mayor Keith & Marilyn Bailey