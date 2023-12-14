You are here: Home / Government / Town thanks employees with Christmas party

Town thanks employees with Christmas party

December 14, 2023 By Staff
The Energy Band featuring Kayla Joy | Photos: Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – The Town’s annual employee Christmas party, held at The Farm as in past years, was attended by employees as well as the members of the Town’s boards and commissions and their spouses.

House Rep. Annie McDaniel, who represents a portion of Blythewood 29016 was also in attendance as well as other representatives including County Councilwoman Gretchen Barron.

The band Energy, featuring singer Kayla Joy, entertained.

Bessie’s Sweet Delights catered the dinner and Mayor Sloan Griffin’s 3-year-old son drew the raffle tickets for the door prizes.

Councilman Donald Brock, County Councilwoman Gretchen Barron, Mayor Sloan Griffin, Tristen and Tenille Griffin, and House Rep. Annie McDaniel
  • Assistant Town Admin Daniel Stines and Mayor Sloan Griffin
  • House Rep. Ivory Thigpen and his wife
  • Singer Cam Wess and friend
Malcolm Gordge, president of BHS&M, and his wife Emily; Margaret Kelly and Teresa McFadden
  • Pianist
Michaela & Michael Barno, former Mayor Keith & Marilyn Bailey
  • House Rep. Annie McDaniel wins door prize
  • Tristen Griffin draws a raffle ticket
  • John and Erica Page, planning commissioner
Filed Under: Government

Contact us: (803) 767-5711 | P.O. Box 675, Blythewood, SC 29016 | [email protected]