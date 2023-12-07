Two juveniles arrested in BW with gun

By

Ten Richland County Sheriff’s vehicles converged on Langford-Nord property when two juveniles were arrested. | Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – Two male juveniles were arrested in downtown Blythewood after a Richland County Deputy spotted them and another male juvenile walking from The Pointe Apartments on Main Street and hopping over a fence into private property.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m., Friday, Dec.1 on the Blythewood Historical Society & Museum property, which is located at the intersection of McNulty Road and Main Street (Hwy 21).

According to the incident report, when a deputy stopped to talk to the juveniles, they each gave her what turned out to be false names. After the juveniles were quizzed as to why they were not in school, they gave answers, then changed their answers, a deputy said.

After a deputy explained to the younger juvenile that he was not allowed, at his age, to have cigars in his pocket, and that he was too young to smoke, the juvenile was allowed to walk on. Then he returned and began cursing the officers, according to the report. The deputy put the juvenile in handcuffs and as a scuffle ensued, according to an RCSD Public Information Officer, the deputy put the juvenile on the ground as he screamed and fought the officer according to the report.

At one point, 10 sheriff’s deputies’ vehicles were on scene, and a small crowd gathered.

As another deputy attempted to place the other juvenile in the deputy’s car to return the juvenile to school, it was discovered that the juvenile had a gun – a 9mm Smith and Wesson – on his left hip.

A third juvenile ran off and eluded the officers.

When deputies ran the gun through the NCIC, they found it was stolen out of Lexington County, according to the report.

The juvenile with the gun was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, possession of a stolen handgun and possession of a handgun under the age of 18.

The other juvenile was charged with Breach of Peace.