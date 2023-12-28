WDPS hosts 12th annual Senior Holiday Luncheon

By

More than 100 senior citizens attended the luncheon. | Photos: Barbara Ball

WINNSBORO – The 12th annual Seniors Holiday Luncheon sponsored by the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety and held at the newly renovated Armory building, was tons of fun from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22.

Catered by S & J Catering, the event was anchored by three hours of Bingo, great prizes, music by DJ Curtis Goins and dancing.

With more than a hundred in attendance, the town’s Police Chief Kevin Lawrence took his turn at calling Bingo numbers, and the Fairfield-Great Falls York Rite Houses volunteered to serve lunch to the guests.

The Fairfield-Great Falls-York Rite Houses (Masons) lent a helping hand, serving lunch & checking bingo cards. Those volunteers are, from left: Patrick Armstrong, Mike Ballard, Dwayne Robinson, Sr. David Davis, Carlos Brown, Randy Deweese, & Monte Clyburn

Bingo prizes included everything from an air fryer and other household appliances to a month’s supply of paper towels.

The event was organized and decorated by WDPS Chief Kevin Lawrence, Deputy Chief Oren Gadson, WDPS officers Romeo Alexander and James Thompson and volunteers Francine Goins, Jessical Ginyard, and Kylie Curlee.

When the party was over, attendees hugged their hosts and promised to come back next Christmas.

Hosts & organizers, from left: WDPS Chief Kevin Lawrence, volunteers Jessica Ginyard & Kylie Curlee, Deputy Chief Oren Gadson, volunteer Francine Goins, & WDPS officers Romeo Alexander & James Thompson

DJ Curtis Goins

Nadine Washington

Jessica Ginyard and Morris Milling, Sr.

Francine Goins shows off bingo prizes



WDPS Deputy Chief Oren Gadsdon serves boxed lunches to guests.