Celebrating Legacy

Photos: Mike Fanning

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County branch of the NAACP held its second annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration at Blackjack Baptist Church in Winnsboro on Monday. Fairfield County’s branch president Jennifer M.H. Jenkins opened with remarks, followed with an invocation by Rev. Dr. Robert Scotland, pastor of Shiloh First Presbyterian Church.

Guest speakers were Brenda Murphy, president of the SC State Conference NAACP, Fairfield County Schools Superintendent Dr. J.R. Green, Ridgeway Mayor Pro-Tem Donald Prioleau, Winnsboro Mayor John McMeekin, Fairfield County Dist. 2 Councilwoman Shirley Greene, SC District 17 Senator Mike Fanning, and SC House Representative Annie McDaniel. Rev. Dr. Preston Harrison senior pastor of Blackjack Baptist Church was the keynote speaker.



