Certified BBQ judging class comes to Cola 

By

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Barbecue Association (SCBA) will hold a one-day seminar in Columbia to train new barbecue judges. The seminar is Saturday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the recreation hall at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, located at 1715 Bull St.

Registration for the seminar is open to SCBA members and costs $45 per person, which includes a catered barbecue lunch. Non-members may join SCBA prior to or while registering for the seminar to be eligible to attend. SCBA annual membership dues are $55 for an individual or $70 for a family.

The seminar is the first step in becoming a SCBA Certified Barbecue Judge. After completing the class, potential judges will continue their training with hands-on experience as novice judges at three SCBA-sanctioned barbecue competitions. Competitions are held around the state at festivals and fairs, as well as other community events or stand-alone BBQ contests. Those interested in becoming SCBA certified judges and attending the February 26th seminar should visit www.scbarbeque.com to register for the seminar and/or join the SCBA.