Concrete factory coming to Fairfield

Dept. of Commerce: $8.25M Investment Will Create 17 Jobs

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Capital Concrete Co., a construction materials supplier, has announced it will open a new operation in Fairfield County. The company’s $8.25 million investment will create 17 new jobs, according to an announcement by the S.C. Department of Commerce.

This is the first economic development in the county since former County Administrator Jason Taylor and former County Economic Development Director Ty Davenport left the county in mid-2021. Under Taylor, the county brought in more than $100 million investment from 2017 to 2021.

Operations are expected to be online in the third quarter of 2024, according to Capital Concrete Co. President Rusty Shealy.

The plant will be located in the Walter Brown Industrial Park off Cook Road between Peach Road and S.C. Hwy 34.

Founded in 2006, Capital Concrete Co. has four, existing South Carolina locations providing ready-mix concrete products for all project types. The new plant, located at 355 Commerce Blvd. in Ridgeway, will be the company’s fifth location, giving it closer proximity to serve customers in Fairfield County.

Individuals interested in joining the Capital Concrete Co. team should visit the company’s careers page.

“We congratulate Capital Concrete Co. on its latest expansion and look forward to the development opportunities this new operation brings to Fairfield County,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.

“I am excited that Capital Concrete chose to locate in Fairfield County! They’ve demonstrated to us that they want to be a good industrial partner in Fairfield County, and I look forward to watching the citizens benefiting from the new jobs created,” Lightsey said.