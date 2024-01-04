Fairfield County audit to be late… again

By

WNNSBORO – During the Dec. 11, 2023 county council meeting, Interim County Administrator Laura Johnson stated, “The audit is going well,” as she began her audit report.

She next said that it was going to be late again this year. She said she doesn’t know how late, but that it definitely wouldn’t be ready by the Dec. 31, 2023 deadline.

This will be the third year in a row the audit is late.

“Last week we received notice that legislation has been passed that allows all counties to request a 90-day extension without having their state funds withheld for the first three months of the extension,” Johnson continued.

“So, we have applied and been approved for an extension,” Johnson said.

Johnson told council that the State Treasurer’s office scheduled the county’s audit for November, 2023 because the previous audit had been late, and she said that’s why it’s going to be late again.

Training at Issue

During presentation of the 2022 Fairfield County audit, the auditor said training and cross training of county staff is vital in minimizing potential delays in preparing future audits.

“Training mitigates impacts of lost time when there’s employee turnover,” the auditor said.

“I would encourage our employees to take every available training that is offered so that we don’t end up in this situation again,” Council Chairman Doug Pauley said at the conclusion of the auditor’s presentation of the 2022 late audit.

Johnson told The Voice that she has provided some in-house training for staff.

“The Finance Director has continual government finance training and has taken advantage of courses offered by our current auditors, Mauldin & Jenkins. Other finance staff has participated in various year-end financial reporting training for our ERP financial software,” Johnson said.