Fairfield NAACP hosts 2nd MLK, Jr. celebration

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Branch of the NAACP will host its second annual Martin Luther King Day celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m., at Blackjack Baptist Church in Winnsboro.

This year’s program, inspired by Dr. King’s life and legacy, provides opportunities for learning, for reflection, and for hope, according to Jennifer Jenkins, the Fairfield County NAACP president.

“Our goal for the celebration is to honor and celebrate Dr. King’s life and work so that our community may be inspired to address the causes and impact of social inequality and injustice,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins will emcee the program which will include keynote speaker Dr. Preston Harrison, Sr. Pastor of Blackjack Baptist Church.

The following will make comments: Sen. Mike Fanning, House Rep. Annie McDaniels, County Council member Shirley Greene, Town of Winnsboro Mayor John McMeekin, Town of Ridgeway Mayor Pro Tem Donald Prioleau, Town of Jenkinsville Mayor Gregrey Guinyard, and Fairfield County Superintendent Dr. J. R. Green.

Musical selections will be presented by Ms. Jae’ Lyn Hawkins and Mrs. Felicia Alleyne from Blackjack Baptist Church prior to the keynote speaker’s presentation.

Benediction will be given by Elder Edward Jenkins of St. Mark Baptist Church.

For information about the celebration, contact Jennifer Jenkins at 803-238-0785.