Fairfield Sheriff seeks help in cold case murder

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for assistance in solving a homicide that has remained unsolved for 3 years.

On Oct. 24, 2020 at approximately 8:45 p.m., a juvenile victim was killed near the intersection of Meadow Lake Rd and Hwy 215 South, near the Monticello EZ Mart, in the Monticello community of Fairfield County. The juvenile was found with multiple gunshot wounds, lying near his vehicle in an old parking lot.

A press release from the Sheriff’s office said that despite exhaustive efforts and leads, the case has gone cold.

“Investigators believe that there are individuals in the community who may have vital information regarding this case,” the release said. “The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward and help solve this crime.”

The Sheriff’s office asks that anyone with any information related to this investigation contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141. Tips cam also be submitted anonymously through [email protected].

Any information provided could be crucial in providing investigators with the breakthrough that they need to bring this investigation to its conclusion.