FCHS mourns loss of coach

By

Washington

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – A beloved Fairfield Central High School teacher and coach has died. Carmen Washington, also an alumnus of Fairfield Central, died on Jan. 1, 2024 after a brief illness.

Washington’s obituary tells of his love for his students, football, and Fairfield County.

“Carmen was passionate about his community and the wellbeing of the children of Fairfield County,” it says. “Carmen’s love for football began with Fairfield County Recreation Commission where he served as the Athletic Coordinator. This catapulted his career to coaching football at Fairfield Middle, Fairfield Central High, Lower Richland High, & Irmo High.

“His desire was to return home to Fairfield and serve as an educator and Football Coach until his retirement. His dream came to pass in August 2017 when he returned to the halls of his Alma Mater, Fairfield Central High School where he taught Business Education and Computer Science classes.”

“His legacy will be remembered through the countless students and athletes he guided, and the impact he made in the classrooms where he was recently chosen by his Fairfield Central High students as the AVID Teacher of the Month.”

Washington graduated from Fairfield Central in 1993, then completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management at Allen University. He later obtained a Master of Arts degree in Education Administration and Supervision from the University of Phoenix. He is survived by his wife, Katina Capers-Washington.