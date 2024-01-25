FCSD Board names finalists for Super

By

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County School Board of Trustees voted unanimously to select five educators as finalists for the next superintendent of the Fairfield County School District: Claudia Avery, Ph.D; Tony Hemingway, Ed.D; Floyd Lyles; Shawn Suber, Ph.D; and Sam Whack, Ed.D

Avery

Claudia Avery, PhD. is currently serving as the Deputy Superintendent of Academics in Fairfield County, a position she has held since 2011. Before assuming this role, she served as Director of Special Projects in Fairfield. She has served as an Assistant Principal in Lexington School District Two, a Curriculum Specialist for the SC Department of Education, and a Classroom Teacher in Richland County School District One. She attained her Doctor of Philosophy degree from Capella University, a Master of Education degree from the University of South Carolina, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of South Carolina Upstate. In 2023, she graduated from the Aspiring Superintendents Academy facilitated by The School Superintendents Association (AASA).

Hemingway

Tony Hemingway, EdD is currently serving as the Chief Human Resources and Strategic Planning Officer in Clover School District. He has been in this role since 2017. Prior to this position, he served as the Principal for Larne Elementary School, an Assistant Principal in Crowders Creek Elementary, Larne Elementary, and Kinard Elementary. He has classroom teaching experience in Clover School District, Philadelphia Public Schools, York School District One, and Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. He received a Doctor of Education degree from South Carolina State, an Education Specialist and Master of Education degree from Cambridge College and a Bachelor of Science from Claflin University. He completed the National Superintendent’s Academy through Atlantic Research Partners.

Lyles

Floyd Lyles is currently serving as the Deputy Superintendent for the SC Department of Juvenile Justice. Before being named Deputy Superintendent, he became the Interim Deputy Superintendent of DJJ in 2018. Prior to this, he served Principal and Assistant Principal for Birchwood School at SCDJJ. Mr. Lyles worked as an Instructional Facilitator at Fairfield Middle School in 2015. He was the Principal at Union County High School, Jonesville Elementary/Middle School, Assistant Principal at Union County High School and a classroom teacher at Excelsior Middle School and Sims Junior High School. Mr. Lyles served as a Summer School Director for Union County Schools. He was also a part of the high school baseball and football coaching staff. Mr. Lyles received an Educational Specialist degree and a Master of Education degree from Converse College in Spartanburg, SC. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Benedict College in Columbia, SC.

Suber

Shawn Suber, PhD currently serves as the Executive Director of Learning Support Services in Richland School District Two. He has been in this role since 2023. Previously, he served as Director of MTSS/State and Federal Programs, Principal at L.W. Conder Elementary, Assistant Principal at Lake Carolina Elementary and Rice Creek Elementary, and a School Counselor. He received a Doctor of Philosophy degree, an Educational Specialist degree, and a Master of Education degree from the University of South Carolina. He received a Master of Education in School Counseling from Winthrop University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Newberry College.

Sam Whack, EdD currently serves as the Director of Educator Effectiveness, Recruitment and Retention for Clarendon County School District. During his 26 year career, he has served as Deputy Superintendent of Administration and Instruction, Chief of Human Resources and Instructional Services, and Interim Chief of Human Resources and Secondary Program Specialist in Jasper County School District and District Coordinator of Professional Development and School Improvement in Richland School District One.

Whack

He served as Principal at Palmetto Middle School, Savannah Grove Elementary, Lower Lee Elementary School and Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School. He served as Assistant Principal at Walker-Gamble Elementary School, District Transportation Director in Clarendon School District Three, Administrative Assistant at Fleming Intermediate School, and a classroom teacher in Clarendon School District Two. He received a Doctor of Education degree, Educational Specialist degree, and Master of Education from Cambridge College. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from South Carolina State University.

Finalists will be available to meet with community members and faculty/staff on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Fairfield Central High School from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Finalists will have their final interviews with the Board of Trustees on Feb 5, 6, and 7.

Henry Miller, chair of the Fairfield board said he is excited about the next phase in the search process. Community members and faculty/staff are encouraged to reach out to board members with their feedback on this important decision.